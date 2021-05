J. Cole has returned to Hip-Hop with his new album The Off-Season and is getting a massive first week in return. Hits Daily Double reveals Cole is in line for between 280 and 310K units in the first week.

If J. Cole lands at the 310K mark, it would make for the biggest debut of 2021, passing up Taylor Swift’s Fearless, which holds the title currently with 290K.

Nicki Minaj is in for a big week as well as Beam Me Up Scotty is positoned to pull in between 65 and 75K.

