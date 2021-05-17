As J. Cole prepares to rake in the highest album sales of 2021 thus far, he continues his rollout of The Off-Season. The album has received nothing, but positive reviews after its release on Friday, May 14.

Prior to the album’s release, he dropped a mini-doc that follows the process of creating the album. It features a cameo by 21 Savage, whom Cole won his first Grammy Award with in 2020.

On Monday, May 17 he dropped the first visual on the album to “Amari.” The video is shot in New York City, where Cole credits as the place where his career took off.

In slightly over 2 minutes and 30 seconds, J. Cole vibes out with his Dreamville squad, flies a Dreamville logo’d helicopter over the Hudson River, hangs over the water, and eats a cup of noodles. The latter is one of the most popular foods for college students. Based on its inclusion, Cole is certainly recognizing his Cup of Noodle days as a student at St. Johns University.

In the first line of “Amiri,” J. Cole says he’s plotting his escape, apparently from the Rap game. If this is the case, we were already given foresight into his next career of professional basketball. The St. Johns grad made his pro-ball debut for the Rwanda Patriots basketball team on Sunday, May 16. In 17 minutes he scored 3 points. He is expected to play 3-6 games.

Check out the “Amiri” visuals below.