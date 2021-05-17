The items sold at Janet Jackson’s birthday auction would make you ‘scream!’

The Velvet Rope singer hosted a three-day auction in celebration of her 55th birthday and over 400,000 people participated in the first day.

Janet Jackson’s black circular bubble textured fabric long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather pants, and black patent leather over-the-ankle boots that she wore alongside her late brother, Michael Jackson, in their iconic “Scream” music video sold for $125,000.

The singer partnered with Julien’s Auctions to sell over 1,000 items from her career. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Compassion International, an organization that helps children escape from poverty.

Other auctioned items include Jackson’s floor-length metallic silver coat with lambskin shearling lining, cuffs, and collar, designed by Helen Storey, which sold for $50,000. The silver string bikini and matching pants are worn underneath the coat sold separately for $25,600.

Kim Kardashian also participated in Janet Jackson’s birthday celebration and purchased her custom outfit from “If” for $25,000.

“Happy birthday queen!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a clip of Jackson wearing the ensemble. “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”

Jackson responded to Kardashian in her own Instagram Story. “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me,” she wrote along with three kissing face emojis.

Kim isn’t the only fan of the Jackson family. Her oldest daughter, North West, is a Michael Jackson fan and was gifted his custom velvet jacket, which he wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party, for Christmas. “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” Kardashian West said on her Instagram Story. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”