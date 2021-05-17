It appears everyone is talking about Joe Budden. During an episode of Straight From The Hart, Kevin Hart spoke about the Budden fiasco and stated the rapper turned media personality is “an example of poor leadership.”

“I actually was a supporter of the progression of him and his podcast. From afar. I’m a fan of your growth, I’m a fan of what you’re doing and the conversation behind it. It’s dope. He’s not doing business here, he wants to own it, he wants to control it, that’s dope,” said Hart. “But to see you publically shit on the guys that was with you, that’s an example of poor leadership. That’s an example of why you are where you are. This is why. Here’s the answer. Point blank.”

Hart would go on to shout out Rory and Mal for their efforts.

“You wanna be by yourself, you wanna be King. You can’t do that. You can’t do that. Wealth should be shared, not owned. Facts. So this is a shoutout to Rory and Mal, you guys were dope as fuck at that job, once again I was a fan of that fucking podcast. It’s a sad day to see this shit end when you guys were on your way to what seems to be higher levels of success.”

You can hear it from Hart below.