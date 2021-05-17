Lamar Odom will have a celebrity boxing match with Aaron Carter, but his eyes are on Jake Paul. The NBA champion spoke with TMZ and revealed he wants to fight Paul in order to avenge the knockout of Nate Robinson.

“After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “For Nate Robinson!”

Lamar Odom Gunning To Fight Jake Paul After Aaron Carter Bout, Revenge For Nate! https://t.co/rNvNo4K9IX — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2021

Paul knocked Robinson out cold in the second round of their fight. First, he caught Robinson with a huge uppercut and then put Robinson away with a sweat right hand. The fight was immediately waved off and given to Paul as a knockout victory. Paul also scored a knockdown in the first round.

Advertisement

Lately, Paul, and his brother Logan, have been getting into it with Floyd Mayweather. After a heated confrontation after a press conference turned violent, Jake Paul is now banned from the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6 when his brother Logan Paul will face off against his new enemy Floyd Mayweather.

The fight sparked after an argument between Paul and Mayweather, which led to the former grabbing the cap of the undefeated boxer. A big scuffle ensued leading to some bumps and bruises on Paul.