Lil Baby and Lil Durk were all set to drop their collaboration project, Voice of the Heroes on Friday, May 28th. Now the two rap stars are changing the date out of respect for the release of DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus 1:7.

Earlier this week, Swizz Beatz held an early listening session for the album. According to HipHopDX, Swizzy told the attendees that Baby and Durk were pushing their album back for Exodus 1:7.

Prior to his death, X was seen in the studio working on the album with his Ruff Ryders family. Now the project is ready for release on May, 28th. The star-studded tracklist was recently shared. The album will feature Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Nas, Usher, The LOX, Griselda, Alicia Keys, and more.

As young stars in the game, it is admirable to see Durk and Baby honor DMX. Earlier this month, Durk and Baby took to the IG and Twitter to announce the previous release date.

“The voice of the hero’s may28th what y’all think….. @lilbaby,” said Durk. “How does Voice of the Heroes dropping on May 28 sound?” caption Lil Baby. As of now the new release date is to be determined.

We must continue to praise, show respect, and honors the legends that came before us. Let us shower them with love and give them their garden, while they are here. Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s decision shows reverence for the fallen legend.

DMX died on April 9th after being hospitalized from a heart attack. His memorial service was held at the Barclay’s Center. He was 50 years-old.