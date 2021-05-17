Days after releasing their new single “Straightenin,” Migos have formally announced their return. Culture 3 is set to release on June 11.

The album announcement comes in the form of the legendary “I’m back” announcement of Michael Jordan:

The trio has teased the arrival of a new album through the early part of 2021 and the new release shows the trio still have their chemistry that turned them into superstars.

The video takes Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff back to the block, bringing some luxury whips with them. You can hear the new release below.

You ready for more Culture?