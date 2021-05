Moneybagg Yo is back on top of Billboard.

The Memphis native and his A Gangsta’s Pain album moved 61,000 equivalent album units over the past week to move back into pole position of the Billboard 200.

The new album features Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, and Pharrell, removing Khaled Khaled from the top spot, dropping to No. 3 with 46,000 units.

Advertisement