Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne put on a rapping display with the trio reunited to give another taste of the YMCMB roster that dominated the early 2010s together.

The song “Seeing Green” was placed with the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty, which dropped this past Friday. Speaking with fans, Nicki Revealed she felt her two counterparts “washed” her on the single, when reflecting on her favorite bars from them.

“All I know is they washed me on #SeeingGreen. I’m woman enough to admit when I’ve been washed on a track by the Greats,” Nicki wrote. “It’s ok #Barbz I’ve washed them b4. We’ll live through this one. I was still a lil rusty. I washed them in my head on #Fractions.”

Do you agree with Nicki’s assessment that she was washed?