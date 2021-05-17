With the pandemic causing mental health issues for many people around the globe, it’s impact didn’t evade the rich and successful. Snoop Dogg, one of the most successful entertainers of this generation, couldn’t even side step the mental effects that have overcome society after his daughter, Cori Broadus, revealed her struggles with her mental health on social media.

Even though Cori has made a name in her own right in the music industry, she admitted on Instagram that she has recently wrestled with her mental health and even attempted suicide in the past few weeks. The caption on Cori’s heartfelt post read, “The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life.”