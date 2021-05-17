Rapper J. Cole made his debut with the Patriots Basketball Club on Sunday and held his own on the court in the Basketball Africa League.

After releasing another arguably classic album, The Off Season the acclaimed rapper followed another one of his dreams, Playing Basketball. Cole’s new album speaks on chasin what you want and never giving up and he did just that,

Cole finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists in just under 18 minutes of action as the Patriots, who are based in Kigali, Rwanda, took on the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club. Cole was a standout basketball player in high school and played briefly for St. John’s as a walk-on. The game was the first game in the BAL, which is a joint effort between the NBA and FIBA.

Congrats to him and may we all never give up on our dreams.

Watch highlights from Cole’s Africa debut below.