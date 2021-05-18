The beef between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari is heating up again with the Power creator filing court documents to seize the LHH star’s assets over a $37,000 judgment.

Radar Online reports the full amount owed by Mari is $37,733. 50 was awarded $30K in attorney fees after defeating the claims of Mari for revenge porn. An additional $4,4492 was added after Mari was sanctioned from the case. The remaining amount was from interest.

On the entertainment side, 50 Cent is back to creating entertainment, moving to Houston for a new docuseries. “I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later,” he wrote as his caption on Instagram, posing with a Houston Astros cap on his head. In the same post, he announced his next G-Unit Film & Television project with Discovery + entitled, “Confessions of a Crime Queen.”

Advertisement