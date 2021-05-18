DJ Olivia Dope was one of three women tapped to host the See, The Thing Is podcast on the Joe Budden Network.

The entire network was championed as a platform by creators for creators, and a place for female creatives. But the former podcast co-host said she felt forced to depart from the show after Joe Budden sexually harassed her on-air.

Olivia made the accusations in a 25-minute video posted to Instagram. “I am doing this video today to finally explain my departure from the See ,The Thing Is podcast as well as the Joe Budden Network. I sat with this for three months, anxiously debating with myself if I feel comfortable enough to express my reasoning for my departure.”

“I am here today, still uncomfortable, but I find the bravery to speak out on a very embarrassing situation,” she continued. “On Jan. 18, 2021, Joe Budden sat in on a recording of the female-led podcast I was a part of and continuously made sexual, suggestive remarks to me that made me extremely uncomfortable as well as fearful of dampening the mood if I didn’t laugh along while he made those sexual remarks to me. Those moments not only live on the internet forever, it also forced me into the decision of quitting the podcast.”

The Brooklyn native described the situation as “traumatizing” and “embarrassing” but she decided to finally explain why she left what looked like a good opportunity.

Olivia Dope highlighted that she never had any prior interaction with Joe Budden, which he makes a mention of during the aforementioned episode.

“There’s an editing in the recording because Joe says him and I should speak more because he ‘been wanted to fuck me since we’ve met,'” she said of one moment. “Everyone in the studio laugh uncomfortably while one of my co-hosts confirmed that to be true. I am mortified by this revelation not only because it was done in front of the entire production staff but it was done while we were recording audio as well as visual.”

Five minutes later, another edit was made to the podcast. “Another edit happens because Joe makes another suggestion to having sex with me,” Dope added. “Joe makes a comment that I am throwing my singleness in his face. And he thought we were going to be a network power couple. Once again, I’m trying to laugh all of this off.”

Later in the episode, the former emcee continued to make inappropriate comments and asked for a hug. “It’s unbeknownst to me until I actually watch back the episode that he was moving his hips while he was hugging me,” she said.

When Olivia Dope said during the hug Joe Budden asked for, he was moving his hips I had to go see for myself.. and what the fuck. This is at the end of the podcast after making sexual comments about her throughout the episode. This is her boss??? I’d quit too pic.twitter.com/FS12BuiGVU — astro tingz (@saturnbestie) May 17, 2021

“Once I decided to quit, I informed my lawyer,” she concluded. “My lawyer got on the phone with his lawyer and informed that these are the reasons my client is leaving this network. I then informed my cast mates via text that I am not built for the Joe Budden network. No one responded in that moment and I was removed from the group chat. But I did speak to both of them a week after. Also, after my departure, Joe then went on his podcast and made this statement: ‘If I hire any women, I’m going to want to fuck them bitches.'”

These claims come after Joe Budden publicly fired Rory and Mal from his popular podcast. Budden has since apologized to the pair, but hasn’t addressed Olivia Dope’s comments.

Check out the entire episode that Olivia is referring to below and let us know your thoughts.