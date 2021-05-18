The Trap Museum in Atlanta was the scene of a shooting on Sunday.

Fox 5 reports the Atlanta-based museum had a response of officers at 3:40 a.m. local time and found three men with gunshot wounds. The men were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where a fourth victim, a woman, was also wounded.

“I heard some pops in the distance in the front and then I see everyone is running towards me. A couple of young girls dove behind a car and beside a car,” Uber Driver Clint Rauscher said. “I wasn’t concerned too much getting shot I was more concerned about the people in front of me that were running away from it that they might get shot.”

The victims were stated to be walking to their cars when a suspect driving a Dodge Charger began to shoot for reasons unknown.