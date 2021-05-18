As reported in Shadow and Act Walt Disney Television has announced an Onyx Collective, new content brand for Hulu. The content house will be a slate that curates premium entertainment by underrepresented voices and creatives of color. Onyx Collective will be the content home to several Black creators at Disney, with output from the deals of Natasha Rothwell and the titles outside of the Marvel universe from Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media.

According to Walt Disney Television, the streaming platform Hulu will be the main home of the content slate, but creators under Onyx Collective will have access to all Disney platforms. The announcement was made by Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. Onyx Collective will be helmed by Tara Duncan, the president of Freeform. Duncan will take on her new post while keeping up with her duties at Freeform.

“Our industry is immeasurably enriched by the incredible talents of emerging and established creators of color. Launching Onyx Collective allows us to be the best partners to those creators, providing them with the support they need to do their best work,” said Walden. “Tara Duncan is a gifted executive with fantastic instincts. With her leading this talented team, we have the opportunity to tell transformative stories that authentically represent our audience and are essential to our success.”

Advertisement

“We’re building a home where creators of color are inspired, empowered and have unparalleled access to reach audiences around the world,” said Duncan. This artist-first approach will make Onyx Collective synonymous with entertaining, brave and bold ideas told from a distinct point of view. I’m humbled by the opportunity and all of the possibilities.”

The first title acquired by Onyx Collective is Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised), the critically acclaimed Sundance winner directed by Questlove. Summer of Soul is also being released theatrically via Searchlight Pictures. The 1619 Project will also launch under the brand.