Issa Rae has the deals continuing to roll in. Variety reports Rae, HBO Max and Miramax are reviving Project Greenlight, which will focus on female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a film.

Rae will appear in each episode as an executive producer and will mentor the producers.

“At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max.

“By relaunching the iconic ‘Project Greenlight’ with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard,” said Marc Helwig, head of worldwide television at Miramax.

Project Greenlight aired for two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003 and moved to Bravo to 2005.