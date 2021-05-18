Jake Paul may be a little naive in his approach to test The Game, but we’ll see.

The YouTube star turned boxer has been in his bag since he knocked out Nate Robinson last November. He made his professional boxing debut back in Dec. 2019 against AnEsonGib. He followed up that win with a Knockout against retired NBA baller, Nate Robinson. Last month he defeated retired MMA fighter, Ben Askren in less than 2 minutes. UFC president Dana White bet $1 million against Paul.

Paul’s confidence has reached new heights since taking Floyd Mayweather’s hat during their recent meet-up. He recently took to Twitter to taunt The Game.

“Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit!!!”

“Hate it or love it you would get knocked the fucked out,” tweeted Jake Paul.

After going viral recently for taking Floyd Mayweather’s hat, he has continued to trend for his antics. He is scheduled to fight the legendary boxer on June 6th in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. After taking Floyd Mayweather’s hat, he has changed his Twitter handle to “Gotcha Hat.”