Kandi Burruss might have opened a can of worms when she claimed that working with Boyz II Men was one of the worst experiences. But she’s standing on her claims.

During a virtual interview, the Xscape singer was asked who was the most difficult group or artist that she ever worked with and she named the boy group.

“I hate to do it, I hate to do it. Ain’t no love lost, I mean, this is 100 years later, so it doesn’t even matter. But yeah, I had a bad experience in the studio with Boyz II Men,” the RHOA star said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been disrespected like that before in a studio in my life. It was crazy, really. But at the end of the day that was a long time ago. Clearly, you know, we’ve moved past that or whatever.”

Boyz II Men member, Wanya Morris addressed Kandi Burruss’ comments in his own interview.

“We’ve been taught you write [a song] and you split [songwriting credits] down the middle, that way there’s no discrepancies… we’re from the old school. We’re from the ‘aye, you write a lyric, I’ll write a lyric’… It’s really about just building this whole thing together.”

He added, “[Kandi] can’t get on here and sing better than Jayna Brown. She can’t get on here and sing better than Liamani [Segura]… but I respect her opinion and I respect what she says.”

Kandi Burruss posted a 16-minute response to her YouTube channel titled, “My Worst Experience,” where she doubled down on her previous remarks about the R&B group.

“I did so happen to see just a little clip of what Wanya said on, I guess his interview that he was doing, and clearly he did not understand why I was offended. Because the way he told the story is not how I felt okay. And then I noticed he tried to throw a little shade at the end, you need to be a housewife honey, but it’s all good.”

She added, “I love the group Boyz II Men as far as them being artists, I think they’re amazing and I have no shade about them, their career, or anything like that. But what I will say is I did have a bad experience.”

Kandi mentioned that she does respect the group but it doesn’t change the fact that they left a bad taste in her mouth after trying to do bad business. “I just said ‘hey guys, you know, how do you normally do your splits?’ And so, instantly [their] attitude shifted.”

She also claims that they tried to cheat her out of her ownership for the song “Good Guy” and someone from the group called her manager and said, “And I can’t believe she even fixed her mouth to ask us about some splits.”

“Since then, you know, I mean I definitely have seen them, you know. We definitely have [spoken]. So it’s not like a thing of me holding grudges. But if someone asked me what was my worst experience, I’m sorry that is the truth. And you can feel how you want to feel. But maybe you don’t realize, or maybe you don’t even remember Wanya how you came off at that time but you did. And those things were said, and I did take it that way, you know. I didn’t imagine it, okay. I did not imagine it and it definitely happened. It was disrespectful as f*ck!”

Check out Kandi Burruss’ response below as well as Wanya Morris’ own and let us know what you think:

Part 1. Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris reacts to Kandi Burruss saying they were the worst group she's worked with pic.twitter.com/wMCZjCSzXl — BACKUP ACCOUNT (@JasmineBrandTHE) April 30, 2021