It’s confirmed – Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty together are an instant hit. While “Back in Blood” runs the streets, the duo link up for another heater in “Should’ve Ducked.”

The new video is from the deluxe edition of The Voice and brings another get back anthem with the squad taking over a project hallway to flex cash, be double cupped and rep their gangs.

You can see the full video below.

