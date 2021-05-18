If there is one group of people you do not cross, it’s the Barbz. Back during the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef, Lil Yachty chose Bardi’s side because of her relationship with Offset. Now he is backtracking, stating that he has love for both.

“Hey barbs, it’s boat… I just wanted to apologize,” Yachty wrote on Twitter. “I love Cardi and nicki, big fan guys. I hope u guys can forgive me.”

He would go on to show a screenshot of being blocked by Nicki Minaj and the Barbz are not forgiving, lighting into the rapper online.

Advertisement