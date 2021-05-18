Master P is advocating for Cannabis Freedom Day.

The Hip Hop mogul announced that he will be leading the pack to acknowledge May 20 as Cannabis Freedom Day, nationally acknowledging the need for legislative change for marijuana charges.

The New Orleans native was inspired by the story of Fate Vincent Winslow, who was sentenced to life in prison for selling a dub to an undercover officer.

Winslow served 12 years in the Louisiana penitentiary also known as Angola, which is a prison complex that is sitting on a former slave plantation.

He was released in December 2020 thanks to the Innocence Project New Orleans activists who helped him get re-sentenced to 12 years with time served.

Sadly the 53-year-old was gunned down in his car on May 4th, five months after his release. “None of his family were prepared,” they noted in a specially-created GoFundMe, “for something like this to happen—he had just come home, and we looked forward to many years enjoying his laughter, kindness, and joy. We want to give him a proper funeral for his community to grieve the loss.”

Master P wants to use Winslow’s story to raise awareness about the amount of African-Americans who are incarcerated for non-violent marijuana charges, meanwhile cannabis is legal in 34 states.

“I want to bring awareness, you know, helping prisoners when they get out,” Miller recently told AllHipHop.com. “We are doing this for people in these states that’s still incarcerated for marijuana. “And then we’re celebrating by making 5/20 another holiday.”

The term “5/20” was coined to described exotic marijuana, but the No Limit head honcho wants to use it to advance his community.

“We have to make sure that this injustice doesn’t happen to more people,” said Miller. “We need to increase awareness, help educate our culture and help prepare the imprisoned for freedom. Anyone who is incarcerated for a small amount of cannabis and is fighting this injustice still, we want to help them gain their freedom back.”

Master P announced his plans to document his efforts during Cannabis Freedom Day and wants to release a project.

“Cannabis legalization has become more and more widespread,” Miller said in a statement, and “over 60,000 cannabis-related convictions have been reduced or fully dismissed in California, where cannabis is legal. As of 2021, 34 states have decriminalized cannabis, eliminating the risk of jail time for possession of small amounts. In states where cannabis is still illegal, a person arrested for cannabis can end up with a permanent criminal record, which can strip them of various essential opportunities like employment, housing, financial aid and even child custody.”