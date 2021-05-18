One of America’s favorite television moms, actor, singer, and stage director Phylicia Rashad, has been named the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University, her alma mater, and one of the most prestigious HCBUs.

Howard Provost Anthony K. Wutoh shared his excitement for Rashad’s addition as Dean. “It is an honor to welcome one of Howard’s acclaimed daughters back home to Alma Mater,” state Wutoh. “In this full-circle moment, Ms. Phylicia Rashad will take the training and skills that she honed as a student at Howard and exuded in an outstanding performing career, and she will share those pearls of wisdom with the next generation of students in the College of Fine Arts. Her passion for the arts and student success makes her a perfect fit for this role.”

Rashad added her sentiments as well, “It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to work with the Howard University administration, faculty and students in reestablishing the College of Fine Arts.”

Advertisement

President of Howard University Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA shared, “ I can think of no individual better suited to take on this role than Ms. Phylicia Rashad…As we reintroduce our campus community and the world at large to Howard’s College of Fine Arts, the dean will play an instrumental role in ensuring an auspicious beginning for this reestablished institution. Given Ms. Rashad’s reputation as well as her capabilities and impressive list of accomplishments, she will undoubtedly empower the college to transcend even our incredibly high expectations. Under her leadership, Howard will continue to inspire and cultivate the artists and leaders who will shape our niche and national cultures for generations to come.”

Rashad, an academic as well as iconic entertainer received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Howard University in 1970 with magna cum laude honors. Rashad is also a member of the Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.