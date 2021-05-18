Do you believe that Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian had an affair back in the day?

Rumors of an alleged love affair between Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian surfaced after the drummer’s 15-year-old daughter posted a screenshot of a conversation with who she says is her mom.

The screenshot, which is allegedly from Barker’s ex-girlfriend, Shanna Moakler, alludes that he’s been ‘keeping up with the Kardashians.’

“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim,” she reportedly wrote. “Now he’s in love with her sister… it’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy!”

Moakler seemingly doubled down on the screenshots in a recent interview with People, describing Travis’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian “weird” but said she’s “happy for him.”

But a source close to the Blink-182 member and beauty mogul shut down the claims.

“Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” a source said Monday. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis were introduced.”

“It’s a shame that she continues to spread lies, which are not based in truth, and because it’s extremely hurtful to her kids,” a source told Page Six. “Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness.”