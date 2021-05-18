Lonzo Ball is a restricted free agent and will have a list of suitors in the NBA market, however, the point guard may want to remain in New Orleans.

ESPN reports the Pelicans can match any offer sheet that Ball signs with another team, but they could also negotiate him in a sign and trade. Ball wouldn’t mind staying with the Pelicans.

“That’s a conversation between me and my agent moving forward. But obviously I would love to be back,” Ball said. “I built a bond here with the coaches and the teammates who are here. I definitely wouldn’t mind coming back at all.”

Superstar Zion Williamson agrees with bringing Ball back. “Me, Brandon [Ingram] and Zo, the three of us have a great relationship. I really would want Zo to come back. He knows that.”

He added, “the reality of the situation is Zo is a grown man, so he’ll make the decision that’s best for him. The only thing I can say is, I hope he stays.”

