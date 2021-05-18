The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guidance last week, saying people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 don’t have to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except for except under certain circumstances. The exceptions the CDC mentioned include areas where masks are required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Since the CDC’s update, some retails stores have begun to loosen their mask requirements for vaccinated customers as well. One being Target, who announced it won’t require fully vaccinated shoppers and workers to wear masks. According to CNN, CVS said it is reevaluating its in-store policy, which requires customers and employees to wear masks, based on the latest CDC guidance. “The safety of our employees and customers will continue to guide our decision-making process,” a spokesperson said in an email to CNN.

CNN also reports, Macy’s is reviewing its mask policy, a spokesperson said. Walgreens is reviewing the updated CDC guidance, Emily Mekstan, a spokesperson for the company, said. Representatives for Kroger, Home Depot and Starbucks said they will keep their policies mandating shoppers and employees wear masks.

Who is considered fully vaccinated?

According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

The CDC says if you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are NOT fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.