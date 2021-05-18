Mom, entrepreneur, philanthropist and certified beauty girl, Angela Simmons is a woman on a mission. She’s come a long way since she launched Pastry with her sister Vanessa Simmons. Last month, the 33 year old multi-hyphenate (meaning she has many jobs and wears multiple hats) debuted a new unscripted series titled Just Angela on Aspire TV. A video diary of her life as a mom and entrepreneur. She gives viewers a behind the scenes intimate look at her day-to-day life. She also highlights and mentors up-and-coming Black-owned businesses sharing her entrepreneurial insights and more. “I feel that it’s super important that we support our community, especially African American businesses, at this time. It’s like reaching out to one another and using my platform to do that is really, really important to me because if I have the platform, and the eyes and something that could help you get to the next level with your businessss, then by all means, I would love to use my platform to do that.” She says in an interview with Revolt.

Angela was destined to be an entrepreneur shes been surrounded by mogals her whole life- dad Joseph “Run” Simmons on Run DMC, her uncle Russle Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons. While filming and planning her show she also also juggles her own businesses. A skincare line, Simmons Beauty that she started during the height of the pandemic featuring items such as advanced complexion brightening bamboo masks, rose water toner and facial oil. And a health, wellness and body positivity platform

Advertisement

Built Not Bought by Angela Simmons Helping women and men to reset their mind, soul and body through a subscription service of workouts and mental health awareness. ”It’s so incredible to see strong, powerful women, especially African-American women, doing their thing. I just think that there’s space for everyone. So, to see everyone thriving and doing well, and just seeing the support from them for other women, lifting each other up, is just amazing.” says Angela