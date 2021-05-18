28 years ago on this day, the almighty Baldhead Slick, more commonly known as the “Guru” of Gangstarr, dropped his first solo project, Jazzamatazz, on Chrysalis Records. The album featured a slew of artists in and outside of the ciphers of Hip Hop, as this album was the first of its kind, with “Gifted Unlimited Rhymes Universal” fusing the sounds of Jazz with Hip Hop’s boom bap to create a groundbreaking album.

Jazzamatazz, which was executive produced by Guru, featured Jazz legends such as Roy Ayers, Branford Marsalis, Donald Byrd, as well as N’Dea Davenport of the Brand New Heavies. Guru also introduced the Hip Hop in the states to the international community, recruiting MC Solaar of France(not to be confused with the controversial producer Solar with whom Guru was connected to before his passing).

Salute to the Gangstarr Foundation, DJ Premier, MC Solaar, all of the jazz icons, and everyone who was a part of this trailblazing project! RIP Guru!

