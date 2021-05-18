Famed Detroit slang spitter Big Sean was the latest celeb to make an appearance on Architectural Digest‘s “Open Door” series, where notables allow the publication into their homes to show off their structural purchases.

Sean bought the seven-bedroom, 11,000 square foot Beverly Hills home from Guns N’Roses’ Slash four years ago for $8.7 million. The estate features a club, a 13-seat theatre, a limestone pool, spa and a recording studio, which Sean custom built to record some of his latest projects.

“My last few albums have been produced in-home…when I look out to the left, I can see the building of my very first apartment from when I moved out of my mom’s house in Detroit,” Sean said.

