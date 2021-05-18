Following DJ Olivia Dope’s departure as a host for “See, The Thing Is…’ podcast on the Joe Budden Network because of Budden’s alleged inappropriate behavior, a video has surfaced on line of Dope and Budden embracing.

“I am doing this video today to finally explain my departure from the ‘See ,The Thing Is…’ podcast as well as the Joe Budden Network. I sat with this for three months, anxiously debating with myself if I feel comfortable enough to express my reasoning for my departure,” Dope said in a video posted on IG.

Not long after her post made its rounds on Instagram and other mediums of social media, a video of the NJ rapper turned podcaster and the NY-based DJ hugging, but Dope says she felt uncomfortable about the hug.

See the video below.