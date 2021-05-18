YFN Lucci is currently at Fulton County jail after surrendering to authorities for a racketeering case.

The rapper was out on bond after being charged with murder when he and 11 other people were named in the 105-count indictment.

Lucci is being charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, property damage, murder, theft, and more after a months-long investigation into 12 people and their connection to the Bloods gang.

The previous murder charge that YFN Lucci was facing is included in the indictment.

Lucci’s layer Drew Findling denied that his client is in a gang and maintained his innocence. “He’s not guilty of any crime that’s referenced in the previous charge and now in this indictment,” Findling said.

Finding argues that the “Everyday We Lit” rapper was driving with friends when shots were fired at them.

On top of the indictment, YFN Lucci violated the conditions of his $500,000 bond by going to a strip club and tampering with his ankle monitor. He also tested positive for marijuana and opiates.