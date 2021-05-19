21 Savage linked with Metro Boomin to release Savage Mode 2 last year and came back with the soundtrack EP for Spiral last week. Now, the Atlanta rapper is looking to re-up and drop again this year.

In a conversation with Chris Rock, where the actor revealed that he chose to work with 21 Savage because of his daughter, the rapper revealed that a new album will be coming, but he wants tso make sure he does it right.

“That’s what I’m planning on,” Savage said. “That’s what I’m planning on. But I like quality work. So however long that takes, it’ll take but I’m dropping something, for sure.”

You can see the interview below. Would you like a new album from 21 this year?