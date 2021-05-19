One of Black Hollywood’s iconic award shows is returning with an in-person audience this summer. Nearly a year after being one of the first official award show to take place during the pandemic, the BET Awards will return next month with a vaccinated audience.

The Black entertainment awards ceremony announced Tuesday, May 18 that it will be hosting the show live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

In addition to returning for a live event, the network will be working closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. In an effort to do this, BET is inviting vaccinated individuals to register starting May 27th for consideration to be a part of the audience.

BET President Scott Mills said he hopes this live event will help raise awareness for coronavirus vaccination.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19,” said BET President Scott Mills. “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event – The BET Awards – to encourage vaccination in our community.”