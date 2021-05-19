Billy Porter Reveals He Was Diagnosed with HIV 14 Years Ago in New Cover Story

In an exclusive with the Hollywood Reporter, Pose star actor Billy porter reveals that he has had HIV for the last 14 years.

The Emmy Award-winning actor stated his life was in pieces when he found out of his HIV status, also finding out he has Type II diabetes and files for bankruptcy.

“The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already (accumulated) in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years,” Porter said. “HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God’s punishment.”

He highlighted that his role on Pose allowed for him to have a “surrogate” for his HIV status, however, the pandemic provided him with the time to assess what his life is actually like.

“I survived so that I could tell the story. That’s what I’m here for,” he said. “I’m the vessel, and emotionally that was sufficient — until it wasn’t.”

“It’s time to grow up and move on because shame is destructive — and if not dealt with, it can destroy everything in its path.”

