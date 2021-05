Comedy legend Paul Money has passed away. Roland Martin reports the star died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California at the age of 79.

BREAKING NEWS: Comedic legend Paul Mooney has passed away. His cousin, Rudy Ealy, just called me from Paul's phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79. We will pay tribute to him tonight on #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 19, 2021

A representative for Mooney hit Twitter and shared the following message.

Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you’re all are the best!…… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks🙏🏾 — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) May 19, 2021

The Source will update this story as more details become available.

