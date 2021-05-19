In case you didn’t know, the Certified Lover Boy, Drake, is vegan and he is making sure what goes into his stomach matches his money, investing in a new company for plant-based chicken.

The superstar Canadian has purchased a stake in Daring Foods. According to Bloomberg, Daring is a Los Angeles-based food company that specializes in mock chicken. Drake is among those who have invested in a round of funding by D1 Capital Partners.

“The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health,” said Ross Mackay, a co-founder who serves as Daring’s chief executive officer.

Daring highlights low calories and a short ingredient list. The new funds will triple the retail products, which already include Kroger and Costco, to over 4,500 U.S. stores.

Drake now finds his name on a list with the likes of Serena Williams and Jay-Z, who are investing in faux meat companies.