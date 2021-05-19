Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s new book ‘Shady Baby’ is out Now! The children’s book is inspired by their adorable 2-year-old Kaavia Wade.

As of Tuesday, May 18, the children’s book is available in stores and online. In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Wade shared how Kaavia’s iconic facial expressions inspired them to create a story about their bundle of joy.

“It was very clear when she came into the world, and we all thought it was a little weird, having a baby so young to be able to get facial expressions and using their eyes. But then we realized where it came from: It was a reaction to other people,” said Union.

The ‘shady baby’ herself has her own Instagram page. In a post promoting the new book, the caption said

“Look how happy they are when I read to them. Read to your parents kids, it really helps to keep them sharp. #ShadyBaby

Preorder NOW!! Available on Tuesday May 18th”