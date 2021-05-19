When you are King James what is a play-in game to you? LeBron James did his best New York Giants impression and linked up with an all-star cast of Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Lenny S, Terrence J, Kelly Rowland and more to celebrate Lobos 1707 tequila.

The spirit is led by LeBron. Drake would salute the NBA star on social media. “Congrats to my brothers nothing like some lobos to start your Monday off right,” Drake wrote.

LeBron will take some of that Lobos energy tonight as he takes on Stephen Curry and the Warriors in hopes to secure a playoff spot. You can see the snap from the event below.

Congrats to my brothers nothing like some Lobos to start your Monday off right pic.twitter.com/xtz2me04CR — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 19, 2021