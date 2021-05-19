Lil Jon is the Hip-Hop addition to HGTV that none of us knew we needed. The leader of the Eastside Boyz is set to release a new series titled Lil Jon Wants To Do What?

The show’s descriptions tates the southern icon will have Lil Jon providing “skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”

The show will begin shooting this month in the Atlanta-area.

“With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations,” said HGTV in a statement.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter,” said Lil Jon in a statement.