After receiving backlash, Mulatto’s name change is official.

The Queen of da Souf rapper will now be known as Latto or Big Latto after fans criticized the origins of her original stage name, which is a derogatory term for person who is mixed with Black and white ancestry.

The name change shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans as we exclusively reported that she has been educating herself following the negative feedback.

Advertisement

“But especially in times like this where it’s Black Lives Matter and police brutality, I don’t want to come off as someone who is bragging about coming from a biracial background or making it a personality trait. I’ve considered changing my name and educating myself more about it instead of being so standoffish when it comes to that subject. I’ve been listening more. Even when people tweet me and they’re really rude about it, I still listen because I can feel the frustration. People don’t realize I’m only 21. In summary, that is something I’ve been thinking about and I don’t want to say too much so yeah,” she told us.

The former reality star spoke about her name change in a preview for an upcoming song. “The blogs wanna know who I’m fu****n. Rap b*****s ain’t talking ’bout nothing. F**k it. I’ll change my name, but I’ll bet they still gonna find something. ‘Y’all ain’t bully me out my s**t. Drop hits I still ain’t miss. New money, new crib, new whip, new name, I’m still that b***h.”

New 💰, New 🏡, New 🏎, New Name I’m still that BITCH! Y’all ready??? pic.twitter.com/06QxtbCSGh — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) May 11, 2021

Fans were divided about Mulatto’s name change arguing that she shouldn’t have changed it. Meanwhile, others said the change isn’t enough.

Check out the reactions below and let us know what you think.

Mulatto name just prove how light skins think that’s their only personality pic.twitter.com/aXzRzjJTcJ — Paradisee (@Paradis62503936) May 18, 2021

“Mulatto” is a tacky thing to call yourself, but idk why anyone would be offended by it lmao. if shawty wanna refer to herself as the white mans word for little mixed nigger, why yall mad? — lyssa ms. aquafinaaa (@ms_fishscale) May 18, 2021

Still don’t see why people have such a problem with her name……that’s weird as hell to me https://t.co/MYvrNZaev7 — Frank Castle (@iBking_) May 18, 2021