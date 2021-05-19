Naomi Campbell is a mother!

Naomi Campbell is an accomplished model, activist, and philanthropist, but she recently announced her biggest achievement days before her 51st birthday.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned a post on Instagram,“So [honored] to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she added.

Campbell has made it clear that she wished to become a mother one day whether it be biologically or through adoption.

“I think about having children all the time,” she told ES Magazine in 2016 “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Naomi Campbell didn’t disclose if she decided to adopt or get a surrogate mother, but she did share the special moment with her 10 million followers.

“[M]any many many congratulations to you and to your family—the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!!” fellow new mom Jodie Turner Smith wrote, adding, “what an incredible blessing!!!”

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful clearly had the chance to see Naomi Campbell in mommy-mode. “Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy ❤️❤️,” he commented.