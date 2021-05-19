It’s Smino SZN. The St. Louis spitter has united with his frequent collaborator Monte Booker for the new release “Rice and Gravy.”
The new track appears to be the introduction to a new album as Smino delivered a personal anecdote on Twitter about his struggles.
“dawg I went thru so much bullshit tryna release music over da past couple years I’m just happy af to begin my new journey tonight,” Smino wrote. “I feel like a brand new artist rn.”
Salute to Smino and peep the new single below.