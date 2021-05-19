It started off with T-Pain buying you a drank, and now he’s teaching you how to make one with his upcoming cocktail book.

The Grammy-award-winning artist joined forces with beverage professional Maxwell Britten to release his mixology book, Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career.

“Years back, I got up with my friend, [author] Kathy Iandoli, and told her I wanted to do some innovative s–t, so this was a concept we had in mind for a while, where I could combine my music with my love of drinking,” T-Pain told Billboard of the inspiration behind the book. “She and I worked on this for a while, and then we both were busy with other stuff, then we came back together and finished this up.”

Advertisement

t pain book cover 2021 billboard 1240 1621283312 compressed

The book is the perfect addition to a pre-game, party, or night in.

While creating the cocktail book, T-Pain learned that “mixology is complex,” and made a correlation with music.

“I like listening to and making music when I’m drunk,” the star admits. “If the drink sucks, then so does the music and vice versa.”

When asked about his favorite drink, the Tallahassee native responded, “But I think all of the drinks speak to all sides of who I am and what I’m all about. Take a sip of them all and you let me know your favorite instead.”

Purchase your copy of Can I Mix You A Drink here.