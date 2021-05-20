Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Return to the Top of the Billboard Hot 100

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is back on top of the Billboard Hot 100. The duo known as Silk Sonic has bounced back from the No. 2 slots back to No. 1. This is now the second week that the duo has topped the chart.

Taking over the No. 2 spot is Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” which features DaBaby. J. Cole, fresh off the release of his The Off-Season album, makes a top 10 debut with “Interlude.”

According to Billboard, “Leave the Door Open” brought in 17.8 million U.S. streams (down 4%) and sold 14,200 (up 38%, helped by its placement in the iTunes Store’s 69¢ Pop Hits sale) in the week ending May 13, according to MRC Data.

The single also leads the Hot $&B songs for the eighth week and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart for the fourth week.