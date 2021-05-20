Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is back on top of the Billboard Hot 100. The duo known as Silk Sonic has bounced back from the No. 2 slots back to No. 1. This is now the second week that the duo has topped the chart.
Taking over the No. 2 spot is Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” which features DaBaby. J. Cole, fresh off the release of his The Off-Season album, makes a top 10 debut with “Interlude.”
According to Billboard, “Leave the Door Open” brought in 17.8 million U.S. streams (down 4%) and sold 14,200 (up 38%, helped by its placement in the iTunes Store’s 69¢ Pop Hits sale) in the week ending May 13, according to MRC Data.
The single also leads the Hot $&B songs for the eighth week and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart for the fourth week.