Within the last week, Demi Lovato has revealed that they identify as non-binary and would like to move forward with pronouns, “they/them” following “a lot of self-reflective work.”

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” the singer discovered.

Following the news, most took to social media to speak on the singer’s announcement, apart of that group would include Candace Owens. Owens is no stranger to speaking about how she feels on a topic. Her tweet following the news of Demi Lovato’s change has left some social media users upset.

“Announcing that your pronouns are they/them is just poor grammar,” she tweeted. “I don’t care your reasons—please stop trying to make low academic achievement a thing.”

After sharing her thoughts, the political debater begins to trend after many in the non-binary community felt she should have a conversation with someone in the community first, before judging. Owens then responds to her going viral, “It’s not even fun to trend on Twitter anymore. Soooo boring without Trump,” Candace said in reference to Trump being permanently banned from all social media apps. “I am #1 trending because I said using they/them is not proper English. That’s how boring Twitter is these days.”

Check out the responses to Candace’s tweet below.

