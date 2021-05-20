Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received mixed reactions for making the decision to only allow Black and Brown reporters to interview her one-on-one. In a series of tweets Lightfoot explained her goal is to raise awareness of the lack of diversity in newsrooms.

Diversity and inclusion is imperative across all institutions including media. In order to progress we must change. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

This is exactly why I'm being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

Lightfoot also put emphasis on the need for local media to reflect the people in the communities. Reiterating her point of the lack of diversity in newsrooms across the nation n.

This is an imbalance that needs to change. Chicago is a world-class city. Our local media should reflect the multiple cultures that comprise it. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

We must be intentional about doing better. I believed that when running for office. I stand on this belief now. It’s time for the newsrooms to do better and build teams that reflect the make-up of our city. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

In a two-page-letter to the media, Lightfoot reflected on her campaign trail and being struck “by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically.”

The Chicago Mayor also encouraged media outlets to hire more people of color and women.

“It is too heavy a burden…to have to take on the labor of educating white, mostly male members of the news media about the perils and complexities of implicit bias,” she wrote. “This isn’t my job. It shouldn’t be.”

In reaction to the news, the National Association of Black Journalists, issued a statemen

“I hope managers in newsrooms big and small get the message. Political units must include different perspectives and life experiences in order to move diverse stories to the forefront,” tweeted NABJ President Dorothy Tucker.