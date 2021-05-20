DJ Khaled continues to roll out videos from his Khaled Khaled album, this time bringing Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch together for “Body in Motion.”

The new video brings the quarter of stars and Fat Joe to a yacht for the day party vibes in a Joseph Kahn-directed video.

The video follows releases for “Thankful,” “Every Chance I Get” and more from the release that hit at the top of the year.

This past Monday the Khaled Khaled album was certified Gold.

You can see the new video below.