Issa Rae revealed that she previously had a rift with Lauren London that Nipsey Hussle helped resolve.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress reflected on her breakout web series The Mis-adventures of Awkward Black Girl, and revealed that producers wanted Lauren London to portray Issa’s character.

Issa has been open about this experience but in her recent interview, she said “one of my biggest regrets [is] naming her. She took offense to that.”

Advertisement

The Insecure star said they weren’t on good terms up until Diddy’s 49th birthday when the dearly-departed Nipsey encouraged them to speak.

“[Nipsey Hussle] was like ‘You should just talk to her. Let me set it up.’”

As a result, the ladies were able to reach the victory lap and had a two-hour conversation. “It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation. We had so much in common. She was like, ‘People don’t understand, I’m an awkward Black girl.’ In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, ‘People do the same thing to me.’ I completely get that.”

How do you feel about executives wanting to cast Lauren London for Issa Rae’s show?