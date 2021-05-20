Ja Morant is currently balling in the NBA Play-In tournament but he is also putting in work off the court. Morant is set to premiere his new docuseries, Promiseland, which will release on June 3.

Promiseland will highlight the personal journey of Ja Morant through his rookie season in the NBA. The story develops in real-time, showing the work it took for Morant to reach the level of superstardom he is now. The story highlights Morant as a small-town kid in a new world of big business, NBA stars, and more.

The six episode docuseries will feature Carmelo Anthony, Moneybagg Yo, A’Ja Wilson and more.

Advertisement

You can see the trailer below.