Joseline Hernandez Claims Wendy Williams Tried To Reach Out To Her After Their Awkward Exchange

Joseline Hernandez isn’t interested in repairing a relationship with Wendy Williams.

The reality star reflected on the awkward exchange she had with the talk show host a few weeks ago in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She was very rude and as the host, no matter who you are, you still should be respectful to the people that sit in front of you and speak to you and give you their story…and their conversation.”

Joseline additionally called out Wendy’s alleged lack of support for Black and Latina women.

“When she threw flowers at me, when she being real disrespectful and not acknowledging the fact that when Latinas and Black women sit on hr couch, she’s always going annihilation. She don’t give me my props for nothing that I do.”

Joseline Hernandez claims Wendy tried to reach out to her afterwards and she said, “I was like, I don’t want to talk to that b**ch. I’m sick of her.”

Joseline’s now-viral back-and-forth with Wendy Williams isn’t stopping her from promoting her show Joseline’s Cabaret, which airs exclusively on Zeus.