While enjoying the success of his album “A Gangsta’s Pain,” MoneyBagg Yo seems to be on to the next money move. The Memphis rapper seems to be ready to sign artists after an announcement he made to his Instagram story.

“Tag 2 New Artists U Think I Should Sign GO!! #BreadGang” he penned on Instagram with a video of two iced out BreadGang Chains. While many were in the comments trying to take advantage of the opportunity, it is unclear just how fast Moneybagg Yo will be singing new artists.

Usually, artists hesitate to sign to active artists due to the belief that they won’t be able to put much time into their artist if they have an active career themselves, reason why Erica Banks admitted to not singing with DaBaby.

However, MoneyBagg Yo has always stood firm on his decision to sign with Yo Gotti, could the rapper have been taking notes? Who do you believe should be on the Bread Gang radar?